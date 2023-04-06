Group of thieves smash stolen car into Washington marijuana dispensary, steal merchandise: video

Police in Washington state are asking for the public’s help in finding a group of five people who crashed a car into a marijuana dispensary and fled with merchandise.

In surveillance video released Wednesday by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a Kia vehicle drove into the front door of Potzone marijuana shop, which shattered the windows allowing a group of 5 individuals to break in.

The five suspects, who police said appear to be juveniles, then entered the store and began smashing display cabinets to steal various merchandise.

The group also dragged an ATM out of the store and into the Kia before driving away.

"Ten minutes later, the (stolen) car that was used to ram the front doors was found abandoned with the engine running near E. 55th St and E. N St," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

"When we got there, there were no vehicles or any people left, but the front door was smashed," Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told KOMO News .

"The glass was all broken. We’re still trying to figure out what exactly what was stolen from the business at this point. They had a little more security locking up the actual product, so it doesn’t appear they were able to get to that."

KOMO News reported that the incident was the 16th "crash and grab" case in western Washington since December.

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.