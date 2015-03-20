Group asks Calif. federal judge to halt US military's 'don't ask, don't tell' policy worldwide

A gay rights organization that won a federal court ruling declaring the military's ban on openly gay troops unconstitutional wants the judge to immediately stop the policy from being used to discharge military personnel.

Lawyers for the Log Cabin Republicans say their proposal filed Thursday in the Riverside, Calif., court asks Judge Virginia A. Phillips to impose a worldwide injunction on the "don't ask, don't tell" policy.

She ruled last week that the policy violates the due-process and free-speech rights of gays and lesbians.

Phillips asked the group for input on drafting an injunction.

The government has a week to respond. Department of Justice attorneys said they would object to an injunction and the issue should be decided by Congress.