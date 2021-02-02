Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow on Groundhog Day, predicts six more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It looks like the Nor’easter gave it away. 

Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his snowy burrow Tuesday morning to predict six more weeks of winter on this Groundhog Day. 

The popular event, which normally draws a raucous crowd to Punxsutawney, Pa., was live-streamed this year without an attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Your Money