Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow on Groundhog Day, predicts six more weeks of winter
It looks like the Nor’easter gave it away.
Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his snowy burrow Tuesday morning to predict six more weeks of winter on this Groundhog Day.
The popular event, which normally draws a raucous crowd to Punxsutawney, Pa., was live-streamed this year without an attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
