Grandfather who dropped child to her death from cruise describes tragic incident

The Ohio grandfather who dropped his 18-month-old granddaughter to her death from the balcony of a cruise ship spoke out about the ordeal Monday for the first time since he’s been hit with criminal charges.

Speaking to CBS News, Salvatore Anello said he thought a glass window would have blocked his granddaughter Chloe Wiegand from plunging to her death from the ship while it was docked in Puerto Rico in July.

“I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall, I saw her fall, I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief,” he told CBS in an interview scheduled to air Tuesday morning.

“And I was like ‘Oh my God.’ And I think for a while I was in shock and I was just standing there. And then I just remember screaming that I thought there was glass,” Anello added.

“I thought there was glass. I still say it to myself, it’s just, I kind of relive it all the time and I just thought there was glass there. I don’t know what else to tell you,” he said.

