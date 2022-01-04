Oregon grandfather shoots, kills home intruder with grandchildren in the house

An Oregon grandfather shot and killed an alleged home intruder Sunday while his adult daughter and two grandchildren were inside the house.



Marion County sheriff's deputies were called to the home in an unincorporated area of east Salem just before 7 p.m. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found the suspect dead at the scene.



The suspect was identified as Peter Bishop, 42, of Salem. The resident reported to have shot Bishop is an unidentified 62-year-old Salem man, according to a press release.



Investigators say a 911 caller reported an unknown male was trying to break into the home before a resident shot the intruder. No one in the home was injured during the incident.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney's Office for review.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit tips online or by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.

