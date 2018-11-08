Grand jury indicts captain of Missouri duck boat that sank in severe weather, killing 17 people

Charges were filed Thursday against the captain of a Missouri duck boat that sank in severe weather in July and killed 17 people, including nine members of the same family, federal officials announced.

Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, was indicted by a federal grand jury and is facing 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty by a ship's officer resulting in death.

McKee is accused of not properly assessing the weather before or after the boat went on the lake near the tourist town of Branson, U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said during a news conference in Springfield.

Garrison said that McKee operated the boat in conditions that "exceeded" what the vehicle was supposed to withstand. The boat was on an excursion on July 19 on Table Rock Lake when it sank after a severe storm rolled into the area.

Ripley Entertainment, the company that operated the boats, suspended operations following the accident.



