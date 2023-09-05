Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park once again mandating water conservation

Crews unable to replenish South Rim water stores

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Grand Canyon National Park announced Tuesday that it is reimplementing mandatory water conservation measures again for the South Rim due to diminished supplies.

Park officials said the water saving measures were effective immediately as crews cannot pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores.

They are working to re-establish water treatment and ensure drinking water is safe for the public.

BIDEN TO DESIGNATE GRAND CANYON NATIONAL MONUMENT IN CLIMATE CHANGE PUSH BLOCKING FUTURE URANIUM MINING

Park officials said all park residents and visitors are being told to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

Aerial view showing red rock formations of the Grand Canyon

Arizonas Grand Canyon is seen in this aerial photo taken above Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

All concessions operations must switch to disposable dishes and utensils and alter menus to use less water for food preparation and dish washing.

GRAND CANYON WEST, SKYWALK ATTRACTION REOPEN JUST ONE DAY AFTER BUS CRASH KILLED 1, INJURED 8 OTHERS

Operators also must adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning and serve drinking water at park restaurants by request only.

Hikers in the backcountry are being told to carrying all their water or have methods to treat water.

Last year, the park implemented similar conservation measures on the South Rim in parts of July, August and September until the water tank levels returned to normal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crews also had to repair a major pipeline break discovered last September in the inner canyon along the North Kaibab Trail.