Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma

Goose found inside Oklahoma medical helicopter following crash that killed 3 crew members

The fatal crash occurred in a pasture near Hydro, around 60 miles west of Oklahoma City

Associated Press
Published
close
Oklahoma state trooper speaks out after surviving scary crash Video

Oklahoma state trooper speaks out after surviving scary crash

Oklahoma State Trooper Jesse Gregory recalls getting hit during a traffic stop and sends an important message to drivers

  • A dead goose was discovered in the flight control system of a medical helicopter that crashed in western Oklahoma, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
  • The crash occurred on Jan. 20 in a pasture near Hydro, around 60 miles west of Oklahoma City.
  • Officials say that it could take up to two years to complete a report on the probable cause of the crash.

A dead goose was found in part of the flight control system of a medical helicopter that crashed in western Oklahoma last month.

The crash killed all three people on board, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report does not cite a suspected cause of the crash, but noted one goose was found in the helicopter's flight control system and others were found in the debris field.

3 AIR AMBULANCE CREW MEMBERS KILLED IN OKLAHOMA HELICOPTER CRASH

A report on the probable cause could take up to two years to complete, according to the NTSB.

Goose

Federal investigators say a dead goose was found within a medical helicopter that crashed in western Oklahoma, killing three people on board. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The helicopter crashed Jan. 20 in a pasture near Hydro, about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City, as it was returning to Weatherford after taking a patient to an Oklahoma City hospital.

WILD OKLAHOMA DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS TROOPER THROWN FROM SIDE OF HIGHWAY CRASH

The pilot and both Air Evac Lifeteam crew members, a flight nurse and a paramedic, were killed.