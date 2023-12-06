Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Good Samaritans save Florida woman ‘under attack’ by would-be robber in Publix parking lot: sheriff

Robert Moore, 42, currently in custody

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Several good Samaritans in Florida are being hailed as heroes for stopping an alleged would-be robber who authorities say was attacking a woman in a Publix parking lot on Monday.

The 65-year-old woman came "under attack" outside the store on Boyette Road in Riverview, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Riverview is a suburb located about 14 miles southeast of Tampa.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Robert Moore, allegedly knocked the woman to the ground and stole her car keys.

Three bystanders saw Moore shove the woman to the ground and immediately rushed to the woman’s aid, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Robert Moore

Robert Moore, 42, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery of a victim over the age of 65 and battery. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

One good Samaritan called 911 while the other two detained Moore until deputies could arrive.

"The swift actions of these Good Samaritans echo the strength and unity of our tight-knit community," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a written statement.

Publix store in Riverview, Florida

The suspect attacked the victim in the parking lot of a Publix in Riverview, Florida, on Monday, drawing the attention of three good Samaritans who stepped in to help the victim, authorities said. (Google Maps)

Moore was taken into custody and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery of a victim over the age of 65 and battery. He remained jailed as of Wednesday morning, according to online records.