Vanessa Bryant crash scene photos lawsuit can move forward: Judge

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash scene photos can move forward, keeping it on track for a jury trial next month.



U.S. District Judge John F. Walter concluded that "there are genuine issues of material fact for trial" and denied Los Angeles County's motion to dismiss the case, NBC Los Angeles reported.

KOBE BRYANT'S WIFE WINS RULING, LA COUNTY OFFICIALS TO TESTIFY ABOUT CRASH PICTURES



Four months after the January 2020 accident, the NBA icon's wife Vanessa Bryant sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other agencies for emotional distress, claiming first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the human remains of her husband and daughter at the crash site. The county's lawyers maintain the images "were not publicly disseminated."



Bryant's attorneys asked a federal judge to deny a defense dismissal motion to allow the case to go forward. County attorneys argued that Bryant's claim of emotional distress caused by the alleged sharing of the cellphone photos is based on "hypothetical harm" and thus lacks standing since the images were never publicly circulated, and she never saw them, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.