Girl adopted from India and found dead in Texas drain buried

A 3-year-old girl who was adopted from India and who was found dead in a suburban Dallas storm drain last month has been laid to rest.

The family of Sherin Mathews issued a statement saying she was buried Tuesday as part of a private ceremony.

An attorney for Sherin's mother, Sini Mathews, wasn't available Wednesday to comment.

The toddler's father, Wesley Mathews, is jailed on a charge of injuring a child.

Authorities say he initially told investigators that Sherin disappeared before dawn on Oct. 7 after he made her stand outside as punishment for not drinking her milk. They say he later changed his story and said she choked to death on milk and that he got rid of her body in the storm drain not far from their home.