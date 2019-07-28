Shots fired at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, multiple victims, police say

Police confirmed a shooting with multiple "victims" Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, saying there was an "active" scene as crowds ran for safety.

The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was responding to the scene, officials said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported "multiple people," but there were few immediate details.

Personal video posted to Twitter appeared to show large crowds evacuating the festival.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

The festival has been a nationally known three-day event drawing thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.