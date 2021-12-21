Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jurors seek accusers' testimony as deliberations begin

Jurors deliberating a verdict in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial on Tuesday requested testimony from three of four women accusing the British socialite of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse.

The jury in a Manhattan federal court, which was sequestered Monday amid coronavirus concerns, requested transcripts from the accusers less than an hour after resuming deliberations Tuesday morning.

Maxwell, 59, is facing multiple charges, including enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor and enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, which could put her in prison for up to 70 years.

The four women accusing Maxwell of aiding Epstein were sexually abused by the disgraced financier as teenagers between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors argue that Maxwell acted as the millionaire’s madam, recruiting and training the four women over the course of a decade.

"Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said in closing statements. "She manipulated her victims and groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It’s time to hold her accountable."

Moe called her a "sophisticated predator" who "committed horrifying crimes."

Three of the women, Jane, Kate and Carolyn, testified under pseudonyms to protect their privacy while the fourth, Annie Farmer, used her real name.

Jane said she met Maxwell and Epstein at a music camp when she was 14, when the socialite lured the teenager back to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, the location where the couple allegedly fondled her.

Kate testified that she was 17 years old when Maxwell introduced her to the convicted pedophile and asked her to give Epstein a sexual massage.

Carolyn testified that she met Epstein and Maxwell when she was 14. She was paid to give Epstein sexual massages and to recruit friends that were her age or younger. The abuse ended when she turned 18. "That’s when I realized I was too old," she told jurors.

Annie Farmer, now 42, met Maxwell when she was 16 and in high school. Her older sister worked for Epstein. The couple flew her to Epstein’s sprawling New Mexico ranch, where she said the heiress fondled her and Epstein crawled into her bed. Prosecutors called total of 24 witnesses.

Defense attorney Laura Menninger argued that the feds only zeroed in on Maxwell after Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The lawyer told jurors that Maxwell was an "innocent woman" who became a proxy for Epstein’s sins after his death. Maxwell, the daughter of British press baron Robert Maxwell, knew nothing of Epstein's depraved appetite for young girls, the attorney said.

Maxwell has been locked up since her July 2020 arrest.