Georgia teacher allegedly assigns students task of creating Nazi mascot

A middle school teacher in Georgia is under fire after she allegedly assigned students the task of creating a mascot for the Nazi party.

The homework assignment requested students in a social studies class at Shiloh Middle School, in Gwinnett County, to “think about all of the information that you have learned about Hitler and the Nazi party” and to create a mascot for it, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“The year is 1935 and you have been tasked with creating a mascot to represent the Nazi party at its political rallies,” the assignment read. “Think about all of the information that you have learned about Hitler and the Nazi party. You will create a COLORFUL illustration of the mascot. Give the mascot a NAME. You will also write an explanation as to why the mascot was chosen to represent the Nazi party.”

MUSIC TEACHER INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGEDLY CONTAMINATING STUDENTS' FLUTES WITH SEMEN

Objections to the assignment were raised by parent Jamie Brown, who thought it was inappropriate and questioned its purpose.

“When you talk about mascots, mascots are used to be happy, to promote something, a positive representation like UGA [sic] so really we doing a Nazi party mascot? What are we celebrating?” Brown told Fox 5.

The mother added she doesn’t feel an assignment about Nazis is appropriate in the U.S.

“I just don’t think, right now, at this time and place in America this is the time for that,” Brown said. “We need to start looking at the things that bring us together and stop looking at things that separate us as a human race.”

Brown added: “I can only imagine the pain of other students the pain of other students that are of Jewish descent that you would be forced to draw something that is absolutely demeaning to not only u but an entire race of people and this nation for fear of getting and for a failing grade.”

VERMONT TEACHER FIRED AFTER LEADING THIRD GRADERS IN NAZI SALUTE

The Gwinnett County School District said in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta that while the topic of the Nazi party is studied, the assignment was not appropriate and not approved by the social studies department of the school.

“As outlined in the Georgia Standards of Excellence curriculum for 6th grade social studies, students study the conflict and change in Europe, including the aftermath of World War I, the rise of communism as a result of the Russian Revolution, the Treaty of Versailles, the rise of Nazism, and worldwide depression,” the school said. “In studying this time period, they learn about Nazism, the use of propaganda, and events which resulted in the Holocaust.

“This assignment is not a part of the approved materials provided by our Social Studies department and is not appropriate and the school is addressing the use of this assignment with the teacher.”