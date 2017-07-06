Georgia officer delivers baby during traffic stop

What began as a seemingly routine night of patrol for a Georgia police officer ended with the officer delivering a baby.

Douglasville police officer Candace Tongate tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution she was on patrol around 1 a.m. Wednesday, as fireworks were coming to a close, when she began a traffic stop on someone.

However, resident Kevin Williams then pulled behind Tongate and told her his wife was about to give birth to their third child.

Tongate says she approached Letoya Williams and noticed the baby's head was already making its way out. She called 911, who talked Tongate through the delivery.

Baby Rylie arrived just before medical crews got to the scene.

Tongate, who's been with the department for four years, says she had never before delivered a baby.

