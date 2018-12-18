Georgia medical-examiner employees resign after posing with man's dismembered head: report

Two employees with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reportedly resigned after one worker took a photo of the other posing with a homicide victim's dismembered head.

The tasteless photo-op involved Robert Page, an elderly man who was dismembered in November, WSB-TV reported. Christian Ponce-Martinez, 25, was charged with malice murder in connection with his death.

An employee with the agency's medical examiner's office allegedly posed for a photo — taken by another employee — with the head as the body was supposed to be autopsied, and then reportedly passed it around the office. Neither of the employees were publicly identified.

The bureau opened an investigation into the incident, and the employees were apparently given the option to resign instead of being fired.

WOMAN BREAKS UP WITH CHEATING BOYFRIEND IN SPEECH AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

A spokesperson for GBI, which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, told WSB-TV that the agency's "position on this is it was highly inappropriate and it's been addressed."

The agency reportedly announced a new policy in which personal photos are not to be taken in the medical examiner's office.

MAN WHO SNIFFS DIRTY SOCKS DAILY HOSPITALIZED WITH FUNGAL INFECTION IN LUNGS, REPORTS SAY

Page's widow, Lula, told the news outlet that what the employees allegedly did was "awful."

"Visually trying to see my father's head in a cooler is enough. But now you take it and you take pictures with it?" Page's daughter said. "You taking pictures, making light of a situation like that? I mean, you're just as evil to me as that murderer."