George Zimmerman drops efforts to get prosecutors to pay for evidence they say was withheld

George Zimmerman and his attorneys are dropping efforts to get prosecutors to pay for evidence they say was withheld before his trial for killing Trayon Martin.

Zimmerman filed a motion last month asking that all issues from his second-degree murder trial be dismissed. Zimmerman was acquitted of fatally shooting Martin in February 2012.

If the judge in the case dismisses all pending matters, Zimmerman will be able to pursue a lawsuit against NBC. The defamation lawsuit had been put on hold.

Zimmerman and his attorneys had wanted prosecutors to foot the bill for what it cost for them to uncover evidence on Martin's cellphone.

Prosecutors denied that the evidence was withheld, and they want a judge to deny Zimmerman's motion, rather than just dismiss it.