George Floyd unrest: Victims of violence include ex-college athlete, retired police captain

There have been many victims of violence at protests that have roiled American cities in the week since the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The deaths, as well as widespread peaceful protests, have at times been overshadowed by the images of heavy-handed police tactics, vandalism and arson. Dozens have been injured.

Many of the people killed were African-Americans, compounding the tragedy for black communities.

One man was a retired St. Louis police captain checking on his friend’s shop. Another was the beloved owner of a Louisville barbecue restaurant who provided free meals to officers. Yet another was a man known as “Mr. Indianapolis,” a former star football player.

The death toll and circumstances of the killings are still being sorted out in many cities, but here is what Fox News has compiled so far:

ST. LOUIS, MO.

A 77-year-old retired St. Louis police captain who served 38 years on the force was shot and killed by looters at a pawn shop early Tuesday, authorities said.

David Dorn was found dead on the sidewalk in front of the ransacked store.

The shooting was apparently streamed on Facebook Live but has been taken down. It came on a violent night in St. Louis, which saw four officers shot, businesses burned and ransacked, and people pelting officers with rocks hours following a peaceful protest.

Dorn was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and frequently checked on the business when alarms went off, his wife Ann Marie Dorn told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

David Dorn’s personality was “bigger than life,” said former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch. “He was a fun guy, a happy guy.”

Dorn retired in October 2007 and then became police chief of Moline Acres, a small town north of St. Louis.

LOUISVILLE, KY.

Police and the National Guard troops trying to clear a crowd Monday heard gunshots and returned fire, killing David McAtee, the owner of a barbecue restaurant.

The mayor fired the police chief after finding out officers did not turn on their body-worn cameras. State police and the U.S. attorney also are investigating.

McAtee was a 53-year-old African-American man known for offering free meals to officers who stopped by his restaurant.

“We lost a wonderful citizen,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “David was a friend to many, a well-known barbecue man.”

Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Tuesday that video from security cameras at McAtee’s business and an adjoining store showed McAtee firing a gun as officers approached.

“This video does not provide all the answers. But we are releasing it to provide transparency. It does not answer every question, including why did he fire and where were police at the time he fired,” Schroeder said.

The protests in Kentucky have also centered on the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her Louisville home in March as narcotics detectives serving a search warrant knocked down her door. No drugs were found.

DAVENPORT, IOWA

Police are investigating the deaths of 22-year-old Italia Kelly, who was shot Monday while leaving a protest outside a Walmart, and of a man found near where suspects exchanged gunfire with police in the city of 100,000 people across the Mississippi River from Illinois.

Kelly and a friend were getting in a vehicle to leave because a protest had turned unruly when she was struck in the back by a bullet, said her aunt, Amy Hale of Atchison, Kansas.

“She was always smiling, always laughing. That’s why it’s so sad that she was taken in such a violent way,” Hale said. “That is not Italia. She was the bright, bubbly big personality in the room.”

Separately, authorities said an officer was “ambushed” with gunfire Sunday. Another officer shot back, and the suspects fled but were arrested.

Near where the officer was wounded, police found a man shot to death and a handgun under his body.

Police said surveillance video shows that the man and some of the arrested suspects were involved in a shooting outside a jewelry store hours earlier. They were casing the business when other cars arrived and multiple people fired shots at each other, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IND.

Two people were killed this past weekend amid unrest, including 38-year-old Chris Beaty, a former offensive lineman for Indiana University.

Beaty was known as “Mr. Indianapolis” and remained involved with the Hoosiers long after graduation. He also was a prominent businessman, running multiple nightclubs.

“I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating,” coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together.”

The circumstances of Beaty’s shooting weren’t immediately clear, but some media reports said it happened near his apartment. It came the same night an 18-year-old man was fatally shot as protests erupted in the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.