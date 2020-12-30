George Floyd family attorney applauds firing of Louisville cops in Breonna Taylor shooting

Attorney Ben Crump welcomed news Wednesday that two Louisville, Ky., police officers will most likely be terminated from the force over their roles in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes were both recently served with termination paperwork over the botched March 13 drug raid on Taylor's apartment. The FBI concluded Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.

Jaynes was not present at the raid but sought the no-knock warrant for the operation, which centered on Taylor's ex-boyfriend, a convicted drug dealer.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Crump, who represents several families whose loved ones were killed by police officers including George Floyd, said Cosgrove and Jaynes should be held criminally liable for Taylor's death.

"The @LMPD finally admitted they intend to fire Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove! Ultimately, both should be held criminally liable," he wrote. "I applaud Chief Gentry's diligent efforts to investigate the events of Breonna Taylor's murder & not defer to the incompetence of @kyoag's office."

Interim Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Yvette Gentry previously said Jaynes lied when he claimed a postal inspector verified that Taylor's ex-boyfriend received packages at her apartment.

"There is no revelation here. Thanks to the assertion of Louisville postal inspector Tony Gooden, we’ve known for 7+ months the warrant executed in the Breonna Taylor case was based on lies. Her death was the direct result of lies, corruption, and complete malfeasance by @LMPD," Crump said in a follow-up tweet.

Crump said Cosgrove "recklessly opened fire in Breonna Taylor's home with "disregard for human life, never identifying a specific target."

One officer was criminally charged in connection to the raid. Brett Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June and faces three counts of wanton endangerment for shots fired into a neighboring apartment unit.