General: Combat brigades could face cuts

The Army's top general says plans to slash Pentagon spending by $450 billion will force the Army to consider cutting combat brigades.

He says that will mean the military won't be able to fight two conventional wars simultaneously — as it has done for the last decade.

Gen. Raymond Odierno, the Army's chief of staff, says officials are developing plans to cut spending, but are committed to ensuring the force is properly trained, staffed and equipped to defend the nation.

The Pentagon is slated to cut $450 billion over 10 years, but the reductions could be doubled if Congress fails to find $1.5 trillion in savings.

Pentagon leaders have said they will cut the size of the Army by nearly 50,000 soldiers by 2016, trimming the force to about 520,000.