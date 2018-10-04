Geese and ducks with darts through their necks photographed in Idaho park

A photographer on Tuesday discovered three ducks and two geese with blow darts lodged into them at an Idaho Park.

Brian Rodenspiel told the Idaho Statesman he was initially "mortified" when he spotted the animals in Julia Davis Park in Boise, but "knew that [he] was there to help them" because the situation felt personal to him.

"Photographing waterfowl has given me so much joy over the years, so I often feed them corn as my thanks for letting me share in their world," Rodenspiel said.

Roger Phillips, a spokesperson for Idaho Fish and Game, described the situation as "certainly not good," and said wildlife officials “can’t say definitively if they are going to live or die.”

One of the geese has been transported to a rehabilitation center in the time since the animals were discovered. Attempts to capture the other animals will be made, the spokesperson said.

Those with information on the animals are urged to contact Citizens Against Poaching at 800-632-5999.