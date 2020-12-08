Funeral service honors West Virginia patrol officer killed in the line of duty

Hundreds of officers throughout county paid final respects Tuesday to a West Virginia officer gunned down last week in the line of duty.

Cassie Johnson of the Charleston Police Department was responding to a parking complaint when she was shot Dec. 1. She died two days later. Authorities said she shot and wounded the man, who was arrested and charged with her killing.

A color guard escorted her flag-draped coffin into the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center where her funeral was held.

PROBE OF WEST VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER’S DEATH LEADS TO 3 DRUG-RELATED ARRESTS: REPORT

“Patrolman Cassie Johnson had the perfect blend of a warrior’s mindset and a shepherd’s heart,” Charleston police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt said in a eulogy, according to Fox 11 Charleston.

Charleston Police Lt. Autumn Davis told the mourners Johnson dreamed of becoming a Charleston police officer. She joined the force in 2017 and became a patrol officer last year.

“Cassie was only 28 years old when she left this world, but she did something that some will never do. She got to live her dream to become a police officer,” Davis said, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chelsie Subecki with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education said after her death Johnson gave life-saving gifts as an organ donor.

“In life and death, she is the very definition of a hero,” Subecki said. “Make no mistake – Cassie lives on.”