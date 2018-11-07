Front Yard Residential: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) _ Front Yard Residential Corp. (RESI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands, said it had funds from operations of $2.5 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $47.9 million, or 89 cents per share.

The owner of single-family rental properties, based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands, posted revenue of $48.3 million in the period.

The company's shares have decreased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RESI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RESI