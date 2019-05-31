From politicos and celebs, Va. shooting brings reactions solemn to angry

An outpouring of love and support followed the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday that left at least 11 people dead and many more injured.

As has often been the case, social media became an outlet for those reactions, within minutes of the bloodshed.

"This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth," Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted on Friday.

Northam also issued a statement after arriving at Virginia Beach to meet with law enforcement agents and Mayor Bobby Dwyer and offered "the state's full support."

"This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation," Northam said. "My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families."

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Dwyer said on Twitter. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors and colleagues." (A Virginia Beach police officer was among those shot but was saved by his bulletproof vest, according to police.)

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said he was "devastated" when he heard about the shooting and was praying for the victims.

The shooting inspired many politicians to weigh in with calls to renew efforts to curb gun violence. One such comment was posted to Twitter by South Ben, Ind., Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg: 'Another horrific shooting shocks the nation, this time in Virginia Beach. We grieve with those impacted even as we await more information. Already, this much is clear: it is unacceptable for America to remain the only developed country where this is routine. We must act.'

2020 hopeful and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris D-CA also weighed in on Twitter. "Heartbroken for the victims and their families of the Virginia Beach shooting and grateful for the first responders on the scene. This senseless act of violence should not be normal. Too many communities have been shattered by gun violence- we cannot continue to stand idly by."

Prominent entertainers also added their voices. Musician Pharell Williams, who was born in Virginia Beach, as well as rapper Pusha T who was raised there, both tweeted their sympathies to the victims and their families.

"We are resilient," Williams tweeted. "We will not only get through this but we'll come out of this stronger than before we always do."

And, from the business community came this reaction from Tim Cook, CEO of Apple: "Our hearts are broken for the people of Virginia Beach, a community devastated by a senseless act of violence. We send our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."