Kentucky

Freight train derails in Kentucky, governor declares state state of emergency

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's office said multiple train cars are involved in the derailment

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a freight train derailed in Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear's office said in a Wednesday night statement that multiple freight train cars derailed in Rockcastle County, located in the southeastern part of the state.

According to FOX 56, at least 15 train cars were involved in the incident.

"By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe," Beshear said. "Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond."

Police outside scene of train derailment in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment due to chemical spill causing evacuations in Rockcastle County. (WKYT News)

The Kentucky governor also said people in Livingston, Kentucky, were being encouraged to evacuate.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CSX for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.