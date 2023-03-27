Expand / Collapse search
California
Freight train carrying iron ore derails in Mojave Desert

Numerous cars derailed in remote area, no injuries reported

Associated Press
A freight train carrying iron ore derailed in a remote area of the Mojave Desert on Monday but there were no injuries, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said in a tweet that "numerous" cars derailed but did not give a specific number.

A freight train carrying iron ore derailed in Mojave Desert on Monday, but there were no injuries.

A freight train carrying iron ore derailed in Mojave Desert on Monday, but there were no injuries. (Fox News)

"No current threat to the area," the tweet said.

The derailment site was in the Mojave National Preserve near Kelso Depot, a historic railroad site about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.