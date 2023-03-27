Freight train carrying iron ore derails in Mojave Desert

A freight train carrying iron ore derailed in a remote area of the Mojave Desert on Monday but there were no injuries, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said in a tweet that "numerous" cars derailed but did not give a specific number.

ANOTHER POWERFUL PACIFIC LATE-SEASON STORM APPROACHING CALIFORNIA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No current threat to the area," the tweet said.

The derailment site was in the Mojave National Preserve near Kelso Depot, a historic railroad site about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.