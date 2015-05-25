Free Methodist Church says missionary reportedly abducted from school compound in Nigeria

A U.S. church says one of its missionaries has been abducted in central Nigeria.

The Free Methodist Church says in a statement on its website that it received a report Monday morning that several people abducted Rev. Phyllis Sortor from the Hope Academy compound in Emiworo, Kogi state.

The message from Bishop David Kendall says the U.S. Embassy has been notified, and the State Department and the FBI are working with local authorities to find and rescue her.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria and almost all victims are returned unharmed.

The State Department says it's aware that a U.S. citizen has been reported missing in Nigeria. It says it helps local authorities search for those confirmed missing and wouldn't release further information because of privacy concerns.