Fox News True Crime Newsletter: OJ Simpson FBI files, Gabby Petito letter to Brian Laundrie, Pamela Smart

PAMELA SMART SPEAKS: Woman behind infamous hubby killing issues mea culpa video from notorious prison.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

DEADBEATS: Parents live carefree after not reporting disappearance of still missing daughter.

MURDER, HE SPOKE: Podcast helps police crack 'Mr. X' cold case.

CROCODILE TEARS: Gabby Petito’s letter to Brian Laundrie just released by FBI.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

WHEELS OF DEATH: Serial killer made notable purchase before burying thousands of remains at home.

DOC DUMP: FBI releases hundreds of pages on OJ Simpson murder probe.

30 YEARS LATER: Where are OJ Simpson’s children now three decades after Nicole Brown Simpson's murder?

SUITCASE KILLING: Woman charged in lover’s murder makes bizarre claim about lawyer .