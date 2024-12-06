Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: CEO murder manhunt, Daniel Penny deliberations

Ted Bundy lawyer reveals what 'totally fascinates' him about Bryan Kohberger case

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Police efforts ramp up on day 3 of manhunt for CEO killer Video

Police efforts ramp up on day 3 of manhunt for CEO killer

Fox News contributor Nicole Parker has the latest on the manhunt for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on ‘America Reports.’

TOP 3:

- Manhunt for CEO murderer

- Daniel Penny jury deadlocked

- Lawyer reveals Kohberger similarity to Bundy

Brian Thompson killer

A manhunt gripped New York City after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, left, was fatally shot outside a hotel on Wednesday.

‘BLACK SWAN’ MURDER: Slain dad's daughter rips killer ballerina stepmom at sentencing.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Lake Alice Washington murder

The Humiston family was massacred in their Washington state lake house.

‘TWO VERSIONS’: Lawyer for teen suspect in lakefront family massacre hints at possible defense.

FLEEING JUSTICE: U.S. mom accused of killing 2 kids fights extradition from other country. 

Brian Walshe wearing a grey top and handcuffs in court, and ana walshe wearing a wedding dress

Brian Walshe, left, appears in Quincy District Court on Jan. 18, 2023; Ana Walshe, right, on her wedding day in Emmanuel Episcopal church on Newbury St., Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool; Obtained by Fox News Digital)

NEW YEAR'S MURDER: Trial date set for man accused of killing real estate executive wife.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

‘SUITCASE KILLER’: Woman sentenced after suffocating boyfriend during 'hide-and-seek game.

BRUSH WITH DEATH: Dentist charged with killing wife now accused of plotting detective’s murder.

FAMILY REUNION: Teen's deadly plot with birth mom's blessing exposed by detective with close ties.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

This article was written by Fox News staff.