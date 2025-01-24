Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger hearing, Menendez resentencing, Alexander brothers' 'trophies'

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's strategy compared to 'cult mom' Lori Vallow, Menendez brothers' resentencing delayed because of Los Angeles fires

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in students' murders, judge rules Video

Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in students' murders, judge rules

Chanley Painter joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss judge's death penalty ruling in Idaho college murder case. 

JUST LIKE LORI: Bryan Kohberger looks to dodge death penalty with page from 'cult mom's playbook. 

Bryan Kohberger appears in court

Bryan Kohberger appears in court (Idaho Judicial Branch)

PUSHED BACK: Menendez brothers resentencing hearing postponed due to raging Los Angeles fires.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are seen as young men with their mugshots overlayed.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are seen as young men with their mugshots overlayed. The brothers are currently serving life sentences for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez in 1996.  (Ronald L. Soble/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

‘ALL AT ONCE’: Family massacre shakes small town in apparent murder-suicide.

‘HAVING PROBLEMS’: Dental hygienist found dead in university-owned house had troubled relationship.

Karen Sackett

Karen Sackett's body was discovered badly decomposed in her bedroom days after her death on Nov. 4.

‘DEPRAVED’: Wealthy Florida real estate brothers' 'trophies' uncovered as judge denies bail: feds.

‘NOT LIKE HER’: Family of missing pregnant woman reveals suspicions about disappearance.

Missing Indiana mom Emma Baum

25-year-old Emma Baum has been missing since Oct. 10. She was 9 months pregnant when she went missing.  (Facebook/Missing People In America)

TALL TALE: Children's book author and engineer husband exposed for double life in house of horrors.

REVOLVING DOOR: Man accused of woman's disappearance, murder previously charged with crimes.

This article was written by Fox News staff.