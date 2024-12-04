Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump's warning to Hamas gives hostages' families new hope

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Trump's 'hell to pay' warning to Hamas welcomed by hostages' families

- Study finds Jewish jobseekers face significant discrimination in US labor market

- Antisemitic acts skyrocket in Europe, prompting Jews to hide their faith

TOP STORY: President-elect Trump offered a glimmer of hope to families of Americans held captive by Hamas after vowing there would be "all hell to pay" if hostages are not released prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20. "It's exactly the type of language we were missing," Ruby Chen, father of Hamas captive Itay Chen, told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Adi Alexander, father of hostage Edan Alexander, sits down with Todd Piro to discuss video of his son being held in Hamas captivity and describes his emotions surrounding the situation. Watch here:

HATE RISES IN EUROPE: Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, there has been a staggering increase in antisemitism across Europe . In May, citing data from the World Zionist Organization, Ynetnews reported an 800% increase in antisemitic incidents in Sweden over the previous year, as well as a 680% increase in Spain, a 450% increase in the Netherlands, a 442% increase in the UK and a 433% increase in France. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told Fox News Digital Jewish Europeans are engaging in "conditioning and self-censorship," removing yarmulkes, or taking the Jewish "chai" symbols from their necklaces.

JEWS NEED NOT APPLY: A new study by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) finds that Jewish American job candidates needed to send 24.2% more applications to receive the same number of positive first responses from prospective employers as Americans with Western European backgrounds when applying for the same role.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Ilay David, brother of Hamas hostage Evyatar David, writes about his struggle to keep hope alive that he will be reunited with his beloved sibling soon.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The hardest part of this past year has been the uncertainty. There is so much unknown, leaving me to imagine the worst. Where exactly is Evyatar? What does he eat? How does he sleep? Does he know we are fighting with everything we have to bring him back?" - Ilay David, brother of Hams hostage Evyatar David.

