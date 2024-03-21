Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Stars stand up to hate, and the world's 'most antisemitic city'

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Open letter condemning Oscar winner's Israel-Gaza speech doubles in signatures after going viral

- London branded ‘world’s most antisemitic city' as pro-Palestinian protesters' tactics turn increasingly ugly

- High school brochures urge Jewish students not to apply to Ivy League

TOP STORY: Israel’s minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism told Fox News Digital on Thursday that London is the world’s most antisemitic city. The official said London earned the dubious distinction because "the atmosphere created by pro-Hamas supporters across London is something that we have not seen in other cities."

VIDEO: Author and former Bush foreign policy adviser Dan Senor on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's calls for new leadership in Israel.

SHOWING SUPPORT: After Hollywood stars like Michael Rapaport and Debra Messing joined 450 Jewish entertainment industry insiders to denounce an Oscar winner's speech condemning Israel, an additional 500 people joined the effort when it went viral overnight. "The use of words like ‘occupation’ to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years…distorts history," the letter states.

NOT A SAFE SPACE: Jewish high schoolers in New York City were warned against applying to Cornell University over the school's reported failure to protect Jewish students from repeated instances of antisemitism, Fox News Digital has learned.

UNDER INVESTIGATION: A Columbia professor who condemned campus inaction on antisemitism claims he is under internal investigation by the university over his advocacy for Jewish and Israeli students, faculty and staff. "This is a clear act of retaliation and an attempt to silence me," Shai Davidai shared.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Biden … is putting pressure on Netanyahu and micromanaging how he is conducting [the war]. He has a specific task which is to destroy Hamas…he can't be hamstrung by this Biden administration," former Trump national security aide John Ullyot shared on Fox & Friends.



