Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Pro-Palestinian protests targeting houses of worship

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- 'Sinister' pro-Palestinian groups targeting houses of worship for 'radical' protests in alarming trend

- Israeli soldier gravely injured in Oct. 7 terror attack finds new faith

- World Health Organization silent over Hamas’ use of Gaza hospital as terror HQ

TOP STORY: The pro-Palestinian movement has recently taken to protesting at houses of worship, sparking outrage and accusations of targeted harassment and intimidation, with some critics saying they're trying to scare children. In the last two weeks, there were at least three protests staged at houses of worship in the New York metropolitan area.

VIDEO: Fox News' White House correspondent Peter Doocy questions the White House on shifting Israel stance as President Biden reconsiders Israel policy choices.

FAITH OVER FEAR: IDF soldier Shalom Shitrit recalled how his faith was strengthened after nearly losing his life during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. "I had no idea that the next few minutes were going to change my life, the lives of the people of Israel, and the life of every Jew," he shared.

DEAFENING SILENCE: As the Israeli military continues its week-long operation battling hundreds of terrorists holed up inside Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical center in Gaza, the United Nations agency charged with promoting — and protecting — access to health care worldwide has stayed silent, refraining from condemning the cynical use of a hospital by Palestinian terror groups.

‘END ISRAEL’: Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the City Council in Berkeley, California, on Tuesday, shouting "Zionist pigs!" and "End Israel!" during a meeting that included a vote on marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "After [Biden's warning to Netanyahu], you know what happens with Hamas? They’re happy. They toughen their negotiation stance. They give candy to everyone," Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said on Fox Business.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here .

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here .