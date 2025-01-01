Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Jews around the globe felt 'tipping point' in hate in 2024

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- Global rise in antisemitism leaves Jewish community isolated; rabbi says world at 'a tipping point'

- Israeli drone kills Hamas commander who led heinous Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz

- Anti-Israel agitators terrorize Americans: See 2024's most extreme moments

TOP STORY: The escalation of antisemitism in the wake of the Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 terror massacre in Israel has paved the way for attacks on Jewish communities around the world. For the duration of the past year, schools, community centers and houses of worship have faced threats, intimidation and physical violence. Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, told Fox News Digital that throughout 2024, the "level of presumed security" the American Jewish community has lived with has shifted.

VIDEO: Freed Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel is desperate to see her husband Keith brought home alive more than 450 days after attackers abducted him on Oct. 7, 2023. Speaking to "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, Siegel pleaded with President-elect Donald Trump to deliver him and other remaining hostages from "hell." Watch here:

2024'S MOST EXTREME ANTI-iSRAEL MOMENTS: Almost immediately after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, protests erupted around the world, with many of the demonstrations in support of the terror group . The anti-Israel gatherings were prominently featured on college campuses and in front of government offices. Check out a list of the craziest and most extreme moments during the many anti-Israel protests in 2024.

GOT THEIR MAN: A top Hamas commander responsible for the heinous Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz has been killed by a targeted drone strike, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced. Abd al-Hadi Sabah, who led the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz, which ravaged the community near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, was killed on Tuesday local time in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Danny Danon, Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, writes that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has failed Palestinians in Gaza. Read his opinion on why, how, and what to do about it.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "UNRWA has failed to teach peace. It has also failed to advance peace. Its schools and facilities have been converted into weapon depots and launching pads for rocket attacks on Israeli civilian centers.." - Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here