Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed

DANNY DANON: UN has failed Gaza. It’s time for a new era

'Now’s the time for a shift. It is time for the U.N. to dissolve UNRWA and stop being collaborators in conflict to start being partners in peace,' Danon says

Danny Danon By Danny Danon Fox News
Published
close
Israel's UN ambassador on country's legislation to limit UNRWA activities Video

Israel's UN ambassador on country's legislation to limit UNRWA activities

Danny Danon told reporters that UNRWA "was infiltrated by Hamas many years ago." (Video: UNTV.)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s time to address an uncomfortable truth. UNRWA-Gaza has monumentally failed the people of Gaza. It has failed in its original mandate to educate Gazans and help, not hinder, peace. And, as a UN agency, it has become overrun by terrorism. 

Rather than focusing on education, health care and social services, UNRWA-Gaza has been unmasked, offering relief – and cover – to Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization, while also working hand-in-hand with their diplomatic proxy, the Palestinian Authority. Together, they perpetuate a virulent hatred of Jews, glorify violence and prolong conflict. 

UNRWA was established in 1949, a year after the establishment of the State of Israel. While refugees around the world have relied on temporary aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Palestinians have had an agency of their own. But this unique agency was created not to solve a problem, but to preserve one. UNRWA has entrenched Palestinians’ status as permanent refugees and has ensured that generations remain locked in hatred and rejectionism. 

ISRAEL'S UN AMBASSADOR SLAMS WORLD BODY, SAYS UNRWA TAKEN OVER BY HAMAS TERRORISTS IN GAZA

Danny Danon

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Danny Danon speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on May 15, 2018, at UN Headquarters in New York. - The US ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday told an emergency Security Council meeting on the violence in Gaza, that ally Israel had acted with restraint in the face of provocation from Hamas. "No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has," Nikki Haley told the Security Council. "In fact the records of several countries here today suggest they would be much less restrained," she said. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)        (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinian hate towards Israelis and Jews didn’t occur in a vacuum. The systematic indoctrination of hatred begins in the classroom. Here’s a passage from a fifth-grade textbook taught at schools funded and supported by the U.N. and its member states: "Dalal Mughrabi, a name etched in glory, led with unmatched bravery. Her operation brought pride to the Palestinian cause, reminding us that the blood of martyrs paves the way to liberation. In her footsteps, we teach our children to aspire to heroism and martyrdom, as these are the marks of a nation’s strength." 

WFP delivers thousands of food packages, sacks of flour and water to the Beit Hanoun in coordination with COGAT.

WFP delivers thousands of food packages, sacks of flour and water to the Beit Hanoun in coordination with COGAT. (IDF)

The ‘operation’ cited here was no noble cause – and Mughrabi was no hero. She was a Palestinian terrorist with innocent blood on her hands, having plotted the Coastal Road Massacre in Tel Aviv in 1978 that left 38 innocent Israeli civilians dead, including 13 children. 

UNRWA has failed to teach peace. It has also failed to advance peace. Its schools and facilities have been converted into weapon depots and launching pads for rocket attacks on Israeli civilian centers.

Hamas UNRWA

Photos released by the Israeli Defense Force show three individuals that the Israeli military claims are Hamas terrorists inside the  UNRWA compound in Rafah. (IDF)

In the past year, Israel has exposed hundreds of UNRWA employees moonlighting as Hamas operatives, and vice versa. But the U.N. remains silent on this revolving door of terror. 

Worse, UNRWA-Gaza has blood on its hands, and the world has turned a blind eye because that blood is Jewish. Last month, I had the honor and privilege to accompany Ayelet Samerano in the U.N. and stood by her as she spoke about her dear son, Yonatan. 

On October 7th, the darkest day in Israel’s history, Yonatan was kidnapped from southern Israel to Gaza by an UNRWA worker who was cashing checks signed and sealed by the United Nations and the Commissioner-General of UNRWA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The IDF and ISA eliminated Hamas terrorist, Nukhba commander, Mohammad Abu Itiwi. He was involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians on October 7th. Itiwi worked for UNRWA according to the Israelis.

The IDF and ISA eliminated Hamas terrorist, Nukhba commander, Mohammad Abu Itiwi. He was involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians on October 7th. Itiwi worked for UNRWA according to the Israelis. (IDF Spokesman's Unit)

To date, there has been no apology, no explanation, no condemnation by the U.N. as to why its employees are participating in brutal terrorism rather than fulfilling their mandate of providing humanitarian aid to Gazans. 

Why does the United Nations and its members continue to support such egregious acts of terrorism? Where is the outrage at UNRWA and its staff violating the U.N.’s foundational peacekeeping principles?

Despite what some international bodies claim, UNRWA is neither the largest - nor most critical - humanitarian agency operating in Gaza. Gazans don’t need UNRWA to thrive. Other agencies, not infiltrated by Hamas and genuinely focused on bettering the lives of Gazans, have achieved more in improving conditions in Gaza. In the past three months, the World Food Program has been responsible for 50% of humanitarian aid in Gaza, while UNRWA accounted for less than 13%. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now’s the time for a shift. It is time for the U.N. to dissolve UNRWA and stop being collaborators in conflict to start being partners in peace. 

If the international community truly cared about the people of Gaza, it would support moves to install alternative agencies to replace UNRWA’s activities in Gaza

Ambassador Danny Danon is Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. 

Ambassador Danny Danon is Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. 