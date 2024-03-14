Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hollywood's ceasefire hypocrisy, Jewish hate crimes explode in EU

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Oscars stars slammed for wearing "grotesque" red pin that symbolizes murdered soldiers

- "Squad" member's "reprehensible" stance on Farrakhan mural sparks call for resignation

- Antisemitic incidents across Europe, Canada hit record levels 5 months after Hamas massacre of Israelis

TOP STORY: The Israeli government and other critics are calling out celebrities wearing what they believe is a Palestinian "symbol of bloodlust" that was canonized in its culture from a bloody lynching of Israelis almost 25 years ago. Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas and Mark Ruffalo were among the many stars calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East who sported a pin with a red hand symbol at the Oscars on Sunday evening .

VIDEO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his response to criticism from the Biden administration on the war against Hamas and and the latest on the objectives in Gaza.

‘APPALLING’: Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman recently argued that a mural of Minister Louis Farrakhan should remain in a New York City suburb, prompting outrage from Jewish activists. The "Squad" Democrat from New York recently sparked controversy over comments he made regarding a Black Lives Matter mural that featured Black figures, including Farrakhan, who has infamously made disparaging comments about Jews, including calling them the "the synagogue of Satan" and "termites."

RECORD LEVELS: Since the Hamas terror massacre of Israeli Jews Oct. 7, the U.S. has been hit with record levels of antisemitic incidents. Western democracies are also dealing with an explosion of antisemitism not witnessed since the Holocaust. Across the Atlantic, the United Kingdom has been rocked by unprecedented antisemitism.

COLD WELCOME: South Africa's foreign minister said any of her country's citizens who travel to fight in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip will face arrest when they return home, a move that is sure to further the deteriorating relations between both nations.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I miss people that were slaughtered like animals at the Nova Festival. Rape is not resistance. Slaughtering innocents at a music festival that brings together people from all walks of life is not resistance," Disturbed frontman David Draiman said at a concert.

