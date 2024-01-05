Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Families of American hostages launch fresh appeal for loved ones

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP STORY: The families of the eight American hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas terrorists have launched a national television ad campaign calling on all government officials to do everything possible to bring home the hostages before it is too late, according to a Thursday announcement. "Every second counts," the ad warns. "Do everything. Bring them home now." Paid for by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the ad shows images of the American hostages – including two murdered on Oct. 7. The ad will run nationally during select shows on cable news networks starting Thursday and during Sunday news programs.

VIDEO: A Jewish family is speaking out after their teen daughter faced antisemitic harassment for wearing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) jacket to a New Jersey mall. In the incident caught on video at American Dream in East Rutherford, Palestinian supporters are seen shouting expletive-laced messages while accusing the family of "supporting genocide."

CORRUPTION AT COLLEGE: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned on Tuesday — marking a cataclysmic failure of the leftist orthodoxy that has consumed higher education in recent decades, said two leading academics. "What we see here is an example of the final corruption of our most elite institutions," former U.S. Department of Education Secretary William Bennett told Fox News Digital. The damage to America's oldest, and long its most prestigious university, could have ripple effects on wider society, Bennett also indicated.

HISTORY OF ANTISEMITISM: A visiting scholar at Harvard’s Divinity School has called out the prestigious university for its "history of antisemitism," encouraging the university to "admit it, confront it and overcome it." Rabbi David Wolpe, who made headlines earlier in December after he stepped down from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory group, said that the outrage directed at Jewish people is "oddly disproportionate."

"MISCHARACTERIZED": The Washington Post added a lengthy correction to a month-old news story on Thursday, admitting it had "mischaracterized" some aspects of its story about Palestinian mothers being separated from their babies in the Israel-Hamas war. This isn't the first time that the paper's reporting on the Israel-Hamas war has been scrutinized. In October, the paper came under fire for downplaying comments from Hamas terrorist supporters as "criticisms of Israel."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Jews keep debating how to fight antisemitism. Yet, all Americans should confront this evil. Jew-hatred is not a Jewish disease – it’s a non-Jewish one," – Professor Gil Troy.

