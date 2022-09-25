Four taken into custody after fight, shooting at Florida Chuck E. Cheese

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three women and one man were taken into custody following a fight and shooting at a Florida Chuck E. Cheese.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies received multiple calls about shots fired near the pizza restaurant. Detectives learned an altercation took place inside the establishment, and a private security guard attempted to relocate the crowd involved outside into the parking lot.

As the involved parties were relocating, a woman allegedly brandished a firearm inside the Chuck E. Cheese vestibule. The security guard attempted to remove the firearm from her possession, but at some point, she lost possession of the firearm outside the business.

Another woman then picked up the firearm and shot at least one round into the air.

The shooter then lost possession of the firearm, and a third woman picked it up and placed it inside a light gray Chevrolet Traverse.

All three women are in custody. Another man was taken into custody for his involvement in the altercation.

Deputies did not find any shooting victims and said there was no threat to the public during the incident.

While the altercation was taking place, a white Audi crashed into the Chuck E. Cheese. Two women and a juvenile were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the car was also taken to the hospital. His involvement is unknown at this time.