Four taken into custody after fight, shooting at Florida Chuck E. Cheese

No shooting victims located at the Brandon Chuck E. Cheese location, but vehicle did crash into business during the fight

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Three women and one man were taken into custody following a fight and shooting at a Florida Chuck E. Cheese.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says. 

Deputies received multiple calls about shots fired near the pizza restaurant. Detectives learned an altercation took place inside the establishment, and a private security guard attempted to relocate the crowd involved outside into the parking lot.

As the involved parties were relocating, a woman allegedly brandished a firearm inside the Chuck E. Cheese vestibule. The security guard attempted to remove the firearm from her possession, but at some point, she lost possession of the firearm outside the business.

Wide angle of the fight, shooting and crash scene outside a Florida Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Wide angle of the fight, shooting and crash scene outside a Florida Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (FOX 13 Tampa)

Another woman then picked up the firearm and shot at least one round into the air. 

The shooter then lost possession of the firearm, and a third woman picked it up and placed it inside a light gray Chevrolet Traverse. 

All three women are in custody. Another man was taken into custody for his involvement in the altercation.

Fight inside Florida Chuck E. Cheese spills outside into parking lot, where one shot was fired.

Fight inside Florida Chuck E. Cheese spills outside into parking lot, where one shot was fired. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies did not find any shooting victims and said there was no threat to the public during the incident. 

While the altercation was taking place, a white Audi crashed into the Chuck E. Cheese. Two women and a juvenile were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the car was also taken to the hospital. His involvement is unknown at this time.  

"I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured as a result of this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Thanks to the swift and considerable response from our deputies, we have been able to quickly track down those responsible and take them into custody while the investigation continues into what led to today's events."

The investigation is ongoing.

