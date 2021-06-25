Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd statue vandalized in NYC, 4 suspects sought

Vandalists spray-painted “Patriot Front” across the statue

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
Police released footage of four suspects wanted for vandalizing the newly installed George Floyd statue with white nationalist graffiti in Brooklyn, New York City

The East Flatbush statue, which was unveiled last week during a Juneteenth celebration, was defaced at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

The phrase "Patriot Front" — a white nationalist hate group — was painted over the inscription, police said.

Black spray paint was also smeared across the sculpture.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the vandalism.

