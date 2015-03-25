Fort Hood gunman decides not to address jurors before they start weighing death sentence.

The Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people at Fort Hood won't be addressing jurors before they decide whether to sentence him to death.

Maj. Nidal Hasan declined to make a statement Tuesday during his trial's penalty phase. It was his last chance to plead his case before jurors decide his sentence.

Hasan was convicted last week for the November 2009 shooting, which also wounded more than 30 people at the Texas military base.

Hasan is acting as his own attorney, but he didn't testify or call witnesses during his trial. He questioned only three of prosecutors' nearly 90 witnesses.

But through media leaks and statements to the judge, the American-born Muslim tried to justify the attack as a way to protect Islamic leaders from U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.