Fort Campbell helicopter crash: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms multiple fatalities expected

Multiple military helicopters crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky – near Fort Campbell – leaving several people dead.

Emergency personnel from multiple counties, including the East Golden Pond Fire Department, responded to the site where at least two helicopters crashed between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road around 9:35 pm., local radio station WKDZ reported. According to the report, up to nine people may have been killed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the crash on Twitter, saying multiple fatalities were expected.

"We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available," he wrote. "Please pray for all those affected."

Fort Campbell officials, Kentucky state police and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management are on the scene. The crash is under investigation.

An individual about a half mile away from the crash told the local station he heard "two booms," WKDZ Radio reported.

It is not immediately clear what type of helicopters were involved in the crash. Its cause is still unknown.

The U.S. Army has a military base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.