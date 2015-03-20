Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 28, 2015

Former Virginia governor discusses strains in his marriage as his corruption trial continues

By | Associated Press
    Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell arrives at federal court with his daughter Cailin Young, in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. McDonnell begins the second day of testimony in his own defense on corruption charges. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (The Associated Press)

    Former Virginia first lady Maureen McDonnell arrives at federal court with her attorney William Burck in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. Former Gov. Bob McDonnell took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday and is expected to continue Thursday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (The Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. – Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is telling jurors that his time in public office took a toll on his marriage.

McDonnell went back on the witness stand Thursday as his public corruption trial resumed in federal court in Richmond. He said his wife, Maureen, developed something of a separate life from him as she raised their five children and he devoted time to being a state legislator, Army Reservist and lawyer in private practice.

The former governor and his wife are charged with accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company's dietary supplements.

Defense attorneys have suggested that the McDonnells could not have conspired because they were barely talking.