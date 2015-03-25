Former U.Va. lacrosse player convicted in beating death seeks new trial, citing errors

Attorneys for a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted of beating his ex-girlfriend to death are taking the case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Lawyers for George W. Huguely V on Tuesday filed a petition for appeal with the court arguing that constitutional and procedural errors entitle him to a new trial.

The Maryland man is serving 23 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the May 2010 slaying of 22-year-old women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love. She was found dead in her Charlottesville bedroom where Huguely confronted her after a day of heavy drinking.

The petition argues that Huguely was denied the right to his chosen lawyer, the right to a fair and impartial jury, and other violations.

Virginia has 30 days to respond to the petition.