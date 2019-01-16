Ex-NFL player tackled 'peeping Tom' outside daughter's window: report

Former NFL player Tony Beckham claimed he caught a man who was allegedly peering into his 15-year-old daughter’s window and masturbating, a report said.

Beckham -- who played for the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions during his NFL career -- made the alleged discovery Monday morning after he thought he noticed something by his Florida residence, he told WPBF.

"I waited for a second and I looked again," Beckham told the outlet. "And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position."

The individual in question allegedly appeared to be masturbating, according to Beckham, who said he shouted and chased after the person when they tried to flee, WPBF said.

“I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation,” he told the outlet.

The suspect reportedly had broken bones in his face after the run-in with Beckham.

“I’m sorry that it happened to me. I’m sorry that it happened to him,” the football player told WPBF. “Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town.”

Beckham’s wife reportedly notified authorities after discovering her husband with the suspect.

The suspect, Geoffrey Cassidy, was taken into custody, WPBF reported.

A probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by HuffPost, offered information on Cassidy’s apprehension, however, the complainant’s identity was redacted.

After being spotted near the window, Cassidy is accused in the affidavit of allegedly having his “hand inside of his pants making a motion consistent with masturbating,” according to HuffPost.

Beckham reportedly informed authorities that he ran after and tackled Cassidy. The pair were still fighting when authorities got to the scene, HuffPost reported, citing police.

Online records for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office showed that Cassidy was being held on a $1,500 bond and was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.