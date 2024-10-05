Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Former New York Gov. David Paterson, stepson attacked by group of suspects while walking dog: Report

Ex-Gov. Paterson suffered an injury to his head, and his stepson suffered a face injury

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were walking their dog in Manhattan on Friday night when three young suspects allegedly attacked them.

Paterson, 70, and his stepson, 20, came across the male suspects, who were possibly teenagers, climbing a fire escape on Second Avenue near East 96th Street shortly before 9 p.m., the police sources told the New York Post.

The victims told the suspects to stop and began to walk away before they were attacked, according to the outlet.

MOST NEW YORK CITY RESIDENTS WANT INDICTED MAYOR ERIC ADAMS TO RESIGN: POLL

Ex-Gov. David Paterson

Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were walking their dog in Manhattan on Friday night when three young suspects reportedly attacked them. (Getty Images)

The ex-Democrat governor's spokesperson, Sean Darcy, said in a statement to the New York Post that the suspects "had a previous interaction with [Pateron's] stepson."

"They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers," Darcy said.

Paterson suffered an injury to his head, and his stepson suffered a face injury, police sources told the New York Post, noting that the former governor's stepson's injury was more severe.

VETERAN IN SUBWAY VIGILANTE CASE WASN'T TOLD HE KILLED MAN THREATENING PASSENGERS DURING INTERROGATION

David Paterson

Paterson suffered an injury to his head, and his stepson suffered a face injury. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests were made in connection with the attack as of Friday night.

Paterson served as governor of New York from 2008 to 2010. His wife is Mary Sliwa, the ex-wife of Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.