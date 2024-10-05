Former New York Gov. David Paterson, stepson attacked by group of suspects while walking dog: Report

Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were walking their dog in Manhattan on Friday night when three young suspects allegedly attacked them.

Paterson, 70, and his stepson, 20, came across the male suspects, who were possibly teenagers, climbing a fire escape on Second Avenue near East 96th Street shortly before 9 p.m., the police sources told the New York Post.

The victims told the suspects to stop and began to walk away before they were attacked, according to the outlet.

The ex-Democrat governor's spokesperson, Sean Darcy, said in a statement to the New York Post that the suspects "had a previous interaction with [Pateron's] stepson."

"They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers," Darcy said.

Paterson suffered an injury to his head, and his stepson suffered a face injury, police sources told the New York Post, noting that the former governor's stepson's injury was more severe.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests were made in connection with the attack as of Friday night.

Paterson served as governor of New York from 2008 to 2010. His wife is Mary Sliwa, the ex-wife of Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.