Former Mississippi prison guard sentenced to 3 years probation for COVID relief fraud

MS ex-prison guard submitted 2 fraudulent PPP loan applications, ordered to pay $15,086 in restitution

Associated Press
A former prison guard at a federal facility in Mississippi has been sentenced to three years of probation for devising a scheme to cash in on COVID-relief loans, federal prosecutors said.

Tarshauna Thomas, 34, of Flora, Mississippi, fraudulently applied for two loans under the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca's office said in a news release Friday. Thomas, who worked as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City, claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service when she applied for the money.

A former prison guard has been sentenced to three years of probation for submitting two fraudulent PPP loan applications. The woman received $12,586 which she spent on personal expenses.

As a result, she received $12,586 which she spent on personal, non-business related expenses, authorities said.

In addition to probation, LaMarca's office said Thomas was ordered to pay $15,086 in restitution for her role in the fraud.

PPP loans were created to provide financial support to struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.