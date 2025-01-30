Former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers considering GOP Senate run

Former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers is "strongly considering" a run for U.S. Senate. Rogers would be running to fill the seat that will be left vacant by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., whose term ends in January 2027.

Rogers released a statement on the possible senatorial bid on his X account on Thursday. The former GOP lawmaker highlighted his relationship with President Donald Trump and the "support" he has received from Michiganders.

"I’ve spent the last two years traveling across Michigan with the support of President Trump and millions of voters," Rogers wrote on X. "What I learned more than anything is that hard-working Michiganders deserve strong and honest representation that will have President Trump’s back."

Rogers is a one-time FBI special agent who later served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during his tenure in Congress. A one-time GOP critic of Trump who mulled a White House run of his own in 2024, Rogers became a strong supporter of the then-Republican presidential nominee and won his endorsement.

In 2024, Rogers ran for US Senate and narrowly lost to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who worked in both former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama’s administrations.

MICHIGAN DEMOCRAT WON'T CAUCUS WITH HER 'DISCONNECTED PARTY': 'BETTER OFF BY MYSELF'

On Tuesday, Peters announced in a social media post that he would not seek re-election, leaving a Senate seat open.

"Serving Michigan in the Congress has been the honor of my life. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity the people of my home state have given me," the two-term senator and former congressman wrote.

GARY PETERS, DEMOCRATIC SENATOR FROM TRUMP STATE, WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly taking a "serious look" at throwing his hat in the ring, according to Axios.

"Pete is exploring all of his options on how he can be helpful and continue to serve," a person close to Buttigieg told Axios.

Prior to becoming a player on the national stage, Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. In 2022, Buttigieg announced his family’s plan to move to his husband’s home state of Michigan.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Moving to Chasten’s hometown of Traverse City allowed them to be closer to his parents, which became especially important to them after they adopted their twins, often relying on Chasten’s parents for help with childcare," a spokesperson for then-Transportation Secretary Buttigieg told The Hill at the time.

In 2026, Michigan voters will face two major choices: selecting a new senator and a new governor. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is not eligible to run again due to the state’s term limits. Whitmer was first elected in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022. Her current term will end on Jan. 1, 2027.