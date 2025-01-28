Gary Peters, Democratic senator from Trump state, won't seek re-election

Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will not seek re-election when his term ends in Jan. 2027, Fox News has confirmed.

Peters, a two-term senator and former congressman, told the Detroit News in an interview published Tuesday that he will start a "new chapter," spending more time with family after nearly two decades of public service.

"I always thought there would be a time that I would step aside and pass the reins for the next generation. I also never saw service in Congress as something you do your whole life," Peters told the outlet.

"And that goes back to 2008 when I first won that House seat. I thought it would be for a matter of a few terms that I would serve, and then I would go back to private life."

DEMOCRATS' NEW SENATE CAMPAIGN CHAIR REVEALS KEYS TO WINNING BACK MAJORITY IN 2026

His decision to retire leaves open a senate seat in a key battleground state President Donald Trump won in 2024. But Democrats held a similarly open seat when Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., narrowly defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the 2024 race to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Peters was one of three Democratic senators up for re-election in the 2026 midterms that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) was planning to heavily target as they aim to expand their current 53-47 majority in the Senate. The other two Democrats are Sens. Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

MEET THE REPUBLICAN SENATOR TASKED WITH DEFENDING THE GOP'S SENATE MAJORITY IN 2026

"Gary Peters is reading the room. After spending years ignoring illegal immigration and destroying his state’s auto industry, Michigan is better off without him," NRSC chair Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina argued in a statement.

Scott emphasized that "we’re committed to giving them a fighter that will stand with President Trump to restore the economic prosperity and security of our country."

The rival Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee noted that "no Republican has won a Michigan Senate race in 30 years - including last cycle when Democrats won an open Senate seat even as Trump won the state."

And DSCC spokesman David Berstein also pledged that "Democrats will continue to hold this seat in 2026."

Peters chaired the DSCC during the 2022 cycle, when the Democrats retained their slim majority, and during the 2024 cycle, when the GOP won back control of the chamber.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Democrats faced an extremely difficult map in the 2024 cycle as they lost control of the majority. An early read of the 2026 map indicates they'll play defense in Michigan, Georgia, and New Hampshire, but may have a couple of opportunities to go on offense.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is up for re-election in a reliably blue state. And Sen. Thom Tills of North Carolina is also up in 2026, in a battleground state Trump narrowly won this past November.

Fox News's Chad Pergram contributed to this report.