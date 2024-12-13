Former governor spots mystery drones in Maryland, blasts feds for lack of transparency

Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland has said that he personally witnessed "dozens of large drones" flying above his home in Davidsonville, Maryland, on Thursday evening as the mystery surrounding the various unexplained sightings continues.

"Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital)," Hogan wrote on X Friday. "I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes."

The former governor said he does not know if these drone sightings are evidence of a threat to public safety or national security, but he called out the federal government for a "complete lack of transparency" in the face of Americans' concerns.

"The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any," Hogan wrote.

"We are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them–and that they pose no threat.

"That response is entirely unacceptable. I join with the growing bipartisan chorus of leaders demanding that the federal government immediately address this issue. The American people deserve answers and action now."

Hogan posted a two-minute-long video of what he saw, although it is hard to make out what the objects were.

A series of unidentified drone sightings near U.S. military installations and over residences have been spotted in New Jersey since mid-November, which is causing alarm.

Apparent drones have also been spotted in New York City as well as over three US airbases in the UK.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby has said many of the purported drone sightings are actually lawfully operated manned aircraft and that there is no evidence of a national security or public safety threat.

Frustrated residents who believe the government's answers are insufficient have threatened to take matters into their own hands and shoot them down. Both parties have criticized the government’s handling of the situation.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said on Capitol Hill on Thursday that he is "frustrated" by the government's lack of transparency.

The senator said that he has issued a letter asking for more information because Americans should be aware of what is happening in the skies.

"I’ve been a little frustrated," he told reporters. "There hasn't been enough transparency letting people know what's happening. It's allowing a lot of potentially misinformation to spread, or at least fear. We should know what's going on over our skies."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asked President Biden to direct more federal resources to get to the bottom of the numerous drone sightings across the Garden State in recent weeks.

Murphy noted the federal law limits the ability of state and local law enforcement to counter drones, but says the federal government has the authority to shoot down the mysterious drones.

In a separate letter to congressional leaders, Murphy asked lawmakers to pass legislation to empower local authorities to use advanced detection and mitigation technology to deal with drone activity.

"The emerging threat from UAS flights, coupled with the inability of state and local law enforcement to engage meaningfully with them, is a cause for concern," Murphy wrote.

The FAA said it is investigating the reported sightings and also issued a temporary flight restriction for the airspace around the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

"We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines up to $75,000. In addition, we can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates."

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.