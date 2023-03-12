Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe
Published

Former detention officer accused of trying to take drugs into jail rearrested for missing court dates

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Andres Salazar has missed 2 court dates

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Former MCSO detention officer rearrested after missing court dates Video

Former MCSO detention officer rearrested after missing court dates

FOX 10 Phoenix reports about former MCSO detention officer Andres Salazar. 

A former Arizona detention officer who reportedly tried to get drugs into jail was rearrested Friday for allegedly missing his court dates.

Andres Salazar, 27, was arrested back on Jan. 11. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference regarding the investigation that accused Salazar of exchanging money in the jail parking lot for a package before attempting to take it inside.  

Inside the package was reportedly about a hundred pills, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

"This was an ongoing investigation. This detention officer was hired in October 2019. Recently worked with inmates and some folks on the outside and attempted to bring fentanyl and methamphetamine into the jail. We have strong reason to believe this was his first attempt," Sheriff Penzone previously said.

BORDER PATROL AGENT CLAIMS ARIZONA RANCHER GEORGE ALAN KELLY BEING 'INTENTIONALLY VAGUE' IN 911 CALLS: REPORT

  • Salazar booking photo MCSO
    Image 1 of 3

    Andres Salazar, 27, arrested again for missing court dates following Jan. 11 arrest. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

  • MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone presser
    Image 2 of 3

    Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference.  (FOX 10 Phoenix)

  • Salazar MCSO official photo
    Image 3 of 3

    Official photo of Andres Salazar, 27, when he served as an MCSO detention officer. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

MCSO now says Salazar did not make two court dates regarding the case, resulting in two arrest warrants. One for theft with a $25,000 bond, the other for two counts of promoting prison contraband, sale/transportation of dangerous drugs, and sale/transportation of narcotic drugs with a $100,000 bond.